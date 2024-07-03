Khalistan sympathizer Amritpal Singh granted parole; likely to take oath as MP on July 5

He also said that clearances and permissions from various quarters to enable Amritpal Singh to take oath have come.

"I understand that he will be flown in from the prison for taking oath, which will be in the private chamber of the Speaker," he said.

Khalsa said the sole purpose of his meeting the Speaker on Wednesday at the latter's Akbar Road residence in the national capital was regarding Amritpal Singh's oath taking issue.

About parole, Deputy Commissioner-cum District Magistrate, Amritsar, Ghamshyam Thori told PTI, "Amritpal Singh has been granted parole for up to four days or less beginning 5th July with certain conditions that has been communicated to Jail Superintendent Dibrugarh."

In response to another query about the parole, Thori said in a brief statement, "...granted by District Magistrate, Amritsar, after authorisation by the Home Department."

According to Rajdev Singh Khalsa, a lawyer of Amritpal Singh who meets him in jail, said he (Amritpal), through the Dibrugarh jail superintendent, had recently sent a letter to the Amritsar deputy commissioner, who in turn forwarded it to the state government for necessary clearance to allow the jailed preacher to take oath.

His temporary release was sought under Section 15 of the National Security Act.