Home
India
World Cup 2023
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiapunjab

NIA court orders confiscation of land of designated terrorist Lakhbir Singh in Punjab's Moga

The land belonging to Singh is located in village Kothe Gurupura (Rode).
Last Updated 11 October 2023, 11:21 IST

Follow Us

An NIA court in Mohali has ordered the confiscation of land belonging to designated terrorist and Pakistan-based self-styled chief of the Khalistan Liberation Front Lakhbir Singh alias Rode in Punjab's Moga district, an official spokesperson said on Wednesday. The land belonging to Singh is located in village Kothe Gurupura (Rode).

The court order came in a case registered by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on January 1, 2021 under various sections of the UAPA, Indian Penal Code and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

The court ordered the confiscation of the land under Section 33(5) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, under which a judge can confiscate moveable and immoveable property of a proclaimed offender involved in serious crimes.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 11 October 2023, 11:21 IST)
India NewsPunjabNIAKhalistan MovementCourt

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT