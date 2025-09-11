<p>Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was discharged from Fortis Hospital in Mohali on Thursday, days after he was hospitalised following exhaustion and low heart rate.</p>.<p>"Mann was discharged from Fortis Hospital, Mohali today after being reviewed by a team of senior doctors. He is in good health and his vital parameters are stable," the hospital said in a statement.</p>.<p>On Wednesday, the hospital authorities said Mann had shown significant improvement and doctors were evaluating the possibility of his discharge on Thursday.</p>.<p>The 51-year-old chief minister was hospitalised on September 5 after he complained of exhaustion and low heart rate.</p>.Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann admitted to Fortis Mohali with exhaustion, low heart rate.<p>Mann on Monday chaired a Cabinet meeting from the hospital through video conferencing. The meeting was earlier postponed because of his illness.</p>.<p>He was also unable to accompany AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on a visit to flood-affected areas earlier.</p>.<p>About a year ago, he was treated for a bacterial infection at the same hospital.</p>