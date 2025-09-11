Menu
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann discharged from hospital

The 51-year-old chief minister was hospitalised on September 5 after he complained of exhaustion and low heart rate.
Last Updated : 11 September 2025, 14:52 IST
