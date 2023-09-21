Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiapunjab

Punjab Police launches special operation in all districts to nab Goldy Brar's gang of criminals

Goldy Brar is the main accused in the killing of singer Sidhu Moosewala. He is an active member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, and went to Canada on a student visa in 2017.
Last Updated 21 September 2023, 05:52 IST

Follow Us

The Punjab Police launched raids at several places on September 21 to nab criminals linked with dreaded gangster Goldy Brar, official sources said.

The special operation, which started at around 7 am, is being carried out in all the districts of the state, they added.

Several police teams comprising senior officials are part of the operation, the sources said.

Goldy Brar was the main accused in the killing of singer Sidhu Moosewala.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, was shot dead in Mansa district on May 29 last year.

Satinderjeet Singh alias Goldy Brar, a native of Sri Muktsar Sahib in Punjab, went to Canada on a student visa in 2017. He is an active member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 21 September 2023, 05:52 IST)
India NewsPunjabSidhu MoosewalaGoldy Brar

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT