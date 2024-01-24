SAD submits Punjab minister's 'objectionable video' to Guv, seeks probe

Chandigarh: A Shiromani Akali Dal delegation Wednesday met Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit, urging him to order an inquiry by a central agency into an "objectionable video" of state cabinet minister Balkar Singh.

The SAD delegation led by Bikram Singh Majithia also sought the minister's dismissal from the cabinet.

Speaking to reporters after meeting the governor here, SAD leader Daljit Singh Cheema said the delegation gave the "objectionable video" of minister Balkar Singh to the governor.

The minister could not be immediately reached for his comments on SAD's accusations.

When Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was asked about the SAD delegation meeting the governor, he took a swipe at SAD's Majithia and Cheema, calling them "failed leaders" and said every other day they meet the governor.

The SAD delegation also sought from the governor to forbid minister Balkar Singh from unfurling the national flag on the Republic Day.

On the alleged objectionable video, Majithia said his purpose was not to publicly expose the minister after the video came to him.

"My intent was the chief minister should act on this objectionable video. I also sought time from the CM to speak to him in this regard, but no time was given," said Majithia.