Shiromani Akali Dal's Harjinder Dhami reelected as Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee chief

Dhami defeated his rival and former SGPC chief Bibi Jagir Kaur who was fielded by the Shiromani Akali Dal Sudhar Lehar, a rebel faction of the SAD.
PTI
Last Updated : 28 October 2024, 10:02 IST

Published 28 October 2024, 10:02 IST
