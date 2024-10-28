Shiromani Akali Dal's Harjinder Dhami reelected as Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee chief

<p>Amritsar: Shiromani Akali Dal candidate Harjinder Singh Dhami was on Monday re-elected the president of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) for a fourth consecutive term.</p>.<p>Dhami defeated his rival and former SGPC chief Bibi Jagir Kaur who was fielded by the Shiromani Akali Dal Sudhar Lehar, a rebel faction of the SAD.</p>.CM Mann expresses desire to relinquish Punjab AAP chief's post.<p>Out of the total 142 votes polled, SAD candidate Dhami secured 107 while Kaur got 33.</p>.<p>Two votes were declared invalid. </p>