Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiapunjab

Three sisters found dead in trunk in Punjab's Jalandhar

The three girls were reported missing Sunday night at Maqsudan Police Station by their parents when they did not find them home after returning from work.
Last Updated 02 October 2023, 07:17 IST

Follow Us

Three sisters were found dead inside a trunk in their house in Kanpur village of Jalandhar district, police said on Monday.

The three girls were reported missing Sunday night at Maqsudan Police Station by their parents when they did not find them home after returning from work, an officer said.

The family of the migrant labourer had five children, said police.

The sisters were identified as Kanchan, 4, Shakti, 7, and Amrita, 9, they said.

All three bodies were sent for post mortem to ascertain the cause of the death, the officer said.

Police said the matter unravelled when the father of the girls was shifting household items Monday and found the trunk heavier than usual.

When he opened the trunk, he found his three daughters inside, police said.

According to police, the father of the girls had recently received an ultimatum from his landlord to vacate the house over his drinking habit.

Investigation has been launched into the matter.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 02 October 2023, 07:17 IST)
India NewsPunjabCrime

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT