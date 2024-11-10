Two held for Sikh activist's murder in Punjab

<p>Chandigarh: Two members of Canada-based gangster-turned terrorist Arsh Dalla's gang, who were allegedly involved in the murder of a Sikh activist last month, have been arrested from Kharar in Mohali, a top Punjab Police officer said on Sunday.</p>.<p>The accused were also involved in the murder of another person in Madhya Pradesh.</p>.<p>Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said the arrest came in a joint operation of the state special operation cell, the Anti-gangster Task Force and Faridkot Police.</p>.India is testing its friends’ trust over slain Sikh activist.<p>"In a major breakthrough, #SSOC Mohali in a joint operation with #AGTF, & @FaridkotPolice, has apprehended two key operatives of #Canada-based Arsh Dalla involved in the murder of Gurpreet Singh Hari Nau in #Faridkot," Yadav said in a post on X.</p>.<p>Two weapons were also recovered from them.</p>.<p>Sikh activist Gurpreet Singh Hari Nau alias Bhodi was shot dead on October 9, while returning home from the village gurdwara on his motorcycle in Faridkot.</p>.<p>Police had then claimed that gangster-turned-terrorist Arshdeep Singh alia Arsh Dalla was the mastermind in this case.</p>.<p>Police had also claimed that Nau was killed at the behest of Amritpal Singh, who is lodged in Dibrugarh jail in Assam under the stringent the National Security Act.</p>.<p>DGP Yadav said, "Investigations reveal that the accused also killed Jaswant Singh Gill on November 7, 2024, in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh under directions from Arsh Dalla." "Both suspects returned to #Punjab after the crime, where they were apprehended near Kharar. With their arrest, another possible target killing in the state has been averted," the DGP said.</p>