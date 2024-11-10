Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiapunjab

Two held for Sikh activist's murder in Punjab

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said the arrest came in a joint operation of the state special operation cell, the Anti-gangster Task Force and Faridkot Police.
PTI
Last Updated : 10 November 2024, 06:18 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 November 2024, 06:18 IST
Punjab NewsmurderArrestSikhactivist

Follow us on :

Follow Us