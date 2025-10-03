Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Putin orders government to soften trade imbalance with India

Putin said that Russia and India have never had any problems or tensions between them and always took actions by keeping in view their sensitivities.
Last Updated : 03 October 2025, 02:21 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 October 2025, 02:21 IST
India NewsWorld newsRussiaVladimir PutinTrade

Follow us on :

Follow Us