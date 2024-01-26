JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

R-Day parade: President Droupadi Murmu, her French counterpart arrive in traditional buggy

This Republic Day is special for the elite Regiment— Rashtrapati Ke Angrakshak, as it completes 250 years of service since its raising in 1773.
Last Updated 26 January 2024, 06:05 IST

Follow Us

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu and her French counterpart Emmanuel Macron arrived on the Kartavya Path here for 75th Republic Day celebrations in a traditional buggy, which made a comeback after 40 years.

The presidents were escorted by the President's Bodyguard— 'Rashtrapati Ke Angrakshak'. The President's Bodyguard is the senior most regiment of the Indian Army.

This Republic Day is special for this elite Regiment as the 'Angrakshak’ have completed 250 years of service since its raising in 1773.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 26 January 2024, 06:05 IST)
India NewsRepublic DayEmmanuel MacronKartavya PathDroupadi MurmuTrending

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT