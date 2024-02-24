JOIN US
LIVE

LIVE
Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Live: Rahul to resume from Uttar Pradesh today

Hello readers! Rahul Gandhi is set to resume day 42 of Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad to Sambhal Chauraha at 10 am today. Later, he will be addressing the public. Track the latest updates with DH.
Last Updated 24 February 2024, 02:24 IST

Highlights
02:1324 Feb 2024

02:1324 Feb 2024

02:1324 Feb 2024

02:1324 Feb 2024

Kamal Nath comes out in support of 'our leader' Rahul Gandhi's Yatra

Breaking his silence after a prolonged gap, particularly during rumours of Kamal Nath possibly quitting Congress, the leader made a strong appeal to workers to join the Bharat Jodo Nyay yatra in large numbers.

02:1324 Feb 2024

Reportedly several Congress members from Raebareli have tendered their resignation to Rahul

The reports state that the resignations have come even as Rahul was on the yatra, in what will surely be a blow to the grand old party.

02:1324 Feb 2024

Check out today's schedule for the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

(Published 24 February 2024, 02:24 IST)
India NewsCongressRahul GandhiIndian Politics

