Rahul Gandhi condemns threats to Congress leader Y S Sharmila

Former Union minister M M Pallam Raju said on the microblogging platform: "It is sad to see the ugly online trolling of @realyssharmila, the AP Congress chief, who has adopted the ideology embraced by her late father, Dr YSR, the popular CM of AP. Similarly, Sri YS Vivekananda Reddy's daughter Suneetha has been subjected to this pathetic abuse."

Raju also posted a media report that said Suneetha Narreddy, the daughter of former Andhra Pradesh minister Y S Vivekananda Reddy, has got a complaint lodged at the Gachibowli cyber crime police station in Hyderabad against a man for abusive and threatening Facebook posts.

Sharmila staged a demonstration at the Andhra Bhavan in Delhi on Friday to protest against the non-conferment of special category status to Andhra Pradesh and the failure to fulfil bifurcation promises.

She protested before the B R Ambedkar statue at the Andhra Bhavan and was accompanied by Manickam Tagore and senior Congress leaders from Andhra Pradesh.