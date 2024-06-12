Rahul Gandhi spearheaded Congress revival, provided 'moral, philosophical' leadership: Gaurav Gogoi

"We won both seats in Manipur, we won a seat in Meghalaya, we won in Nagaland for the first time after 1990s. In Assam's Jorhat, we had won last time in 2009. In Dhubri, which was the bastion of a regional party (AIUDF) that used to act as a vote cutter, we won by a record margin. This revival has begun since Udaipur in 2022 and it is only going to go on and we have much to," Gogoi said.