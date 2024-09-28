Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Rahul Gandhi writes to S Jaishankar to secure release of Tamil Nadu fishermen held by Sri Lanka

The 37 fishermen were arrested by the Sri Lankan navy after ventured into sea from the Poompuhar last week.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 28 September 2024, 12:58 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Saturday wrote to External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar regarding the arrest of 37 fishermen from Tamil Nadu by the Sri Lankan navy and urged him to take up the matter with the Sri Lankan authorities and ensure the early release of the fishermen and their boats.

The 37 fishermen were arrested by the Sri Lankan navy after ventured into sea from the Poompuhar last week.

On Friday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday and sought an intervention to protect Tamil fishermen.

Stalin requested Modi's personal intervention while stating that 191 fishing boats and 145 fishermen have been captured.

He sought a resolution of the matter at the upcoming India-Sri Lanka joint committee meeting in Colombo next month.

More to follow...

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 September 2024, 12:58 IST
India NewsTamil NaduRahul GandhiIndian PoliticsDr S Jaishankar

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT