<p>New Delhi: Indian Railways utilised the profit from freight traffic to cross-subsidise losses on the operation of passenger and other coaching services during 2022-23, a latest Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report has shown.</p>.<p>The report, tabled in the on going Parliament session, said during 2022-23, the Ministry of Railways' total expenditure was Rs 4,41,642.66 crore (11.34 per cent more than the previous year), which comprised Rs 2,03,983.08 crore (7.21 per cent more than the previous year) of capital expenditure and Rs 2,37,659.58 crore (15.15 per cent more than the previous year) of revenue expenditure.</p>.<p>The ministry incurred around 72.22 per cent of the total working expenses on staff costs, pension payments, and lease hire charges on rolling stock.</p>.<p>Gross traffic receipts during 2022-23 were Rs 2,39,982.56 crore, reflecting an increase of 25.51 per cent over the previous year.</p>.PhDs, postgraduates take up entry-level railway jobs.<p>The increase in total receipts was mainly on account of an increase in passenger earnings, other coaching earnings, and freight earnings. Transportation of coal constituted 50.42 per cent of freight earnings.</p>.<p>The Operating Ratio (OR) was 98.10 per cent in 2022-23 against 107.39 per cent in 2021-22.</p>.<p>Indian Railways generated a net surplus during 2022-23 compared to a net deficit in 2021-22.</p>.<p>The loss on operation of passenger and other coaching services decreased compared to the previous year. The loss of Rs 5,257.07 crore in passenger operations was left uncovered during 2022-23, the CAG report said.</p>.<p>The report also recorded the biggest operational loss from the Sleeper Class, Ordinary Class, and Second Class, which stood at Rs 17,819.21 crore, Rs 17,076.90 crore and Rs 16,357.02 crore, respectively.</p>.<p>The profit from freight traffic was utilised to cross-subsidise the loss on operation of passenger and other coaching services, it added.</p>.<p>Railway's total earnings and expenditure from its operations, when compared with its cross-subsidising records, showed that it understated its expenditure in the financial year 2022-23, the CAG report said.</p>.<p>The CAG found that while the Railways, after working out its earnings and expenditures, presented a net profit of Rs 2,517.38 crore, when the loss in passenger services was compensated by the profit from freight services, it showed a net loss of Rs 5,257.07 crore.</p>.<p>The audit showed that Railways' total working expenditure (including appropriation to various funds) stood at Rs 2,37,659.58 crore, whereas its earnings from passenger, coaching, freight, and other services were Rs 2,40,176.96 crore, generating a surplus of Rs 2,517.38 crore.</p>