Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiarajasthan

Airtel detects 51 million spam calls in Rajasthan using AI-powered system

The solution alerts customers to malicious links received via SMS.
PTI
Last Updated : 08 October 2024, 08:52 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 October 2024, 08:52 IST
Business NewsRajasthanAirtelTrending

Follow us on :

Follow Us