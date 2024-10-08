Airtel detects 51 million spam calls in Rajasthan using AI-powered system

<p>Jaipur: Bharti <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/airtel">Airtel</a> through its Al-powered spam detection solution identified 51 million potential spam calls and 1.6 million spam SMSes in Rajasthan in the last 10 days since its launch, a company official said on Tuesday.</p>.<p>The solution alerts customers to malicious links received via SMS.</p>.<p>"For this, Airtel has built a centralised database of blacklisted URLs, and every SMS is scanned in real-time by a state-of-the-art Al algorithm to caution users from accidentally clicking on suspicious links," Marut Dilawari, Chief Executive Officer, Rajasthan, Bharti Airtel, said.</p>.Bharti Airtel pays Rs 8,465 crore to partly clear 2016 spectrum dues.<p>Further, he added that the system is a first-of-its-kind solution by a telecom service provider. The solution has been auto-activated at no cost for all Airtel customers.</p>.<p>"The threat of scams, fraud and malicious communications has become a concern for customers. In view of this, Airtel has introduced an Al-powered solution which equips all Airtel customers in Rajasthan with a powerful shield against the schemes of cybercriminals and scammers," he said. </p>