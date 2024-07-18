Home
Amarjeet Vishnoi arrested in Italy, efforts on to extradite him: Rajasthan Police

PTI
18 July 2024

Jaipur: A wanted criminal has been arrested by Italian police and efforts are being made to extradite him, a senior Rajasthan Police official said on Thursday.

Additional Director General of Anti Gangster Task Force (AGTF) of Rajasthan Police Dinesh MN said that wanted criminal, Amarjeet Vishnoi, was arrested from Sicily in Italy on July 8. He carried a reward of Rs 50,000, he said.

Vishnoi is an active member of the Rohit Godara gang with many criminal cases registered in various police stations of Rajasthan, the officer said.

A reference letter was earlier issued to verify if he was present in Trapani, Sicily, based on which he was arrested.

Published 18 July 2024, 17:17 IST
