Ambedkar's bust found headless in Rajasthan's Kota; case filed

Villagers found the bust, built on government land in Barodia village, with its head missing Sunday morning and approached police, Circle Officer Beni Prasad said.
Last Updated : 23 June 2024, 15:40 IST
Kota: Police have filed a case against unknown persons for allegedly damaging a bust of India's first law minister BR Ambedkar in a village here, an officer said on Sunday.

It was likely an act of mischief to cause social tension, he added.

Police have booked a case under section 295 (defiling a place of worship) of the Indian Penal Code.

When word spread about the damage to the bust of the Dalit icon, Bhim Army activists reached the spot and held a protest.

Published 23 June 2024, 15:40 IST
