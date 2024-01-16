Cleanliness drive in Jaipur temples ahead of Ayodhya consecration ceremony

Jaipur: With Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the way by participating in a cleanliness drive in a temple in Nashik, Rajasthan’s politicians and bureaucrats are now enthusiastic about following suit, emulating the PM and cleaning up temple premises in their zones.

A cleanliness campaign titled 'Jago Jaipur, Jagmag Jaipur' has been initiated, intending to be an ongoing project. The Tarkeshwar Mahadev temple, situated in the Jaipur Heritage area amid one of the busiest markets in the old walled Pink City, was one of the first temples to undergo cleaning. Munesh Gujjar, the Mayor of Jaipur Municipal Corporation (Heritage), kickstarted the cleanup drive. The efforts focused on cleaning the walls, floors, and drains surrounding the temple.

Jaipur Heritage Commissioner Abhishek Surana, who participated in the drive, stated that all temples in the Heritage municipal zones would undergo cleaning and revitalization. Efforts were made to raise awareness among the local community about the significance of maintaining cleanliness in temple premises. Members of the Jaipur Market Association were also present and actively participated in the campaign.