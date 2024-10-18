EC issues notification for Rajasthan assembly bypolls

<p>Jaipur: The Election Commission on Friday issued a notification for the bypolls to seven assembly seats in Rajasthan, marking the beginning of the process of filing nomination papers, a senior official said.</p><p>The last date for filing nominations is October 25.</p><p>Chief Electoral Officer Naveen Mahajan said the Election Commission of India has issued a notification for the by-elections to seven assembly seats in Rajasthan.</p>.Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: MVA complains to EC citing MCC violation by Shinde government.<p>With this, the process of filing nominations for Jhunjhunu, Dausa, Ramgarh, Deoli-Uniate, Khinvsar, Salumbar and Chaurasi seats has started, he said.</p><p>The last date for nomination is October 25. Nominations cannot be filed on October 20, Sunday as it is a public holiday, he said.</p><p>Nomination papers can be submitted in the office of the concerned returning officer between 11 am and 3 pm every day.</p>.<p>Scrutiny of nomination papers will be done on October 28. The last date for withdrawal of nomination papers is October 30, Mahajan said.</p><p>According to the EC's notification, voting will be held on November 13, if necessary, for all seven assembly constituencies from 7 am to 6 pm. The counting of votes will take place on November 23. </p>