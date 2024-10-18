Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiarajasthan

EC issues notification for Rajasthan assembly bypolls

The process of filing nominations for Jhunjhunu, Dausa, Ramgarh, Deoli-Uniate, Khinvsar, Salumbar and Chaurasi seats has started
PTI
Last Updated : 18 October 2024, 10:59 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 October 2024, 10:59 IST
India NewsRajasthanElection comission

Follow us on :

Follow Us