Heavy rainfall in parts of Rajasthan, 'orange' alert issued for several districts

According to the Met centre in Jaipur, 200 mm of rainfall was recorded in Sadri (Pali), 160 mm in Pratapgarh, 130 mm in Mount Abu (Sirohi), 124 mm in Jhalra (Udaipur), 122 mm in Kot (Pali), 120 mm in Bhangra (Banswara) and 118 mm in Bankli (Pali). The department has issued an orange alert warning of heavy rain in many districts, including Sirohi, Pali and Dungarpur. Rainfall is also likely to continue for a day or two in Jodhpur and Bikaner divisions, it said.