IAF's Tejas crash lands in Jaisalmer as PM watches Bharat Shakti nearby

A court of Inquiry has been constituted to find the cause of the accident.

This is the first time that the indigenously-built Light-Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas fighter jet, manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, has crashed since it began its air journey 23 years ago from 2001. The Tejas is set to become the mainstay of IAF in the years to come. The incorporation of Tejas into IAF marks India’s quest for self-reliance in defence manufacturing.

Today’s crash occurred about 2 km from Jaisalmer city and the Tejas crash-landed on a hostel run by the Bhil community. However no one was there in the hostel at the time of the crash. The crash occurred about 100 km away from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with defence minister Rajnath Singh was witnessing the Bharat Shakti Yudhabhyas.

Modi was there to witness a synergised demonstration of indigenous defence capabilities in the form of Tri-Services live Fire and Manoeuvre Exercise.