IAF's Tejas crash lands in Jaisalmer as PM watches Bharat Shakti nearby

Jaipur: Even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised on India’s self-reliance in defence manufacturing while addressing the ‘Bharat Shakti’ programme in Pokhran in Rajasthan today, a Tejas aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed during an operational training sortie, about 100 km away.
IAF confirmed the news of the accident through its X handle and also informed that the pilot ejected safely and has been taken to a hospital.
A court of Inquiry has been constituted to find the cause of the accident.
This is the first time that the indigenously-built Light-Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas fighter jet, manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, has crashed since it began its air journey 23 years ago from 2001. The Tejas is set to become the mainstay of IAF in the years to come. The incorporation of Tejas into IAF marks India’s quest for self-reliance in defence manufacturing.
Today’s crash occurred about 2 km from Jaisalmer city and the Tejas crash-landed on a hostel run by the Bhil community. However no one was there in the hostel at the time of the crash. The crash occurred about 100 km away from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with defence minister Rajnath Singh was witnessing the Bharat Shakti Yudhabhyas.
Modi was there to witness a synergised demonstration of indigenous defence capabilities in the form of Tri-Services live Fire and Manoeuvre Exercise.
Incidentally, Modi had become the first Indian Prime Minister to complete a 30-minute sortie on a LCA Tejas in November last year, who had shared his experience saying, “The experience was incredibly enriching, significantly bolstering my confidence in our country’s indigenous capabilities and leaving me with a renewed sense of pride and optimism about our national potential.”
Today Modi emphasised on India’s defence manufacturing power saying, “ We are experiencing ‘Made in India’ in arms and ammunition, communication, cyber and space. This only is ‘Bharat Shakti.’ Our pilots are using ‘Made in India’ Tejas fighter jet advance light helicopter, this is “Bharat Shakti.”
(Published 12 March 2024, 09:30 IST)