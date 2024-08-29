International roots musicians to share stage with Indian artistes at Jodhpur RIFF

"Jodhpur RIFF has been at the forefront of the Indian roots music scene for 17 years now. Our commitment to roots music also means that we think beyond silos such as music. dance, theatre or classical, jazz, folk and ‘Sufi’ and truly explore the wonder that is our collective, living, musical heritage. This year's Jodhpur RIFF aims to do just that," festival director Divya Bhatia said in a statement.