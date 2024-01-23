Jaipur gears up for Modi-Macron visit

They visited the world renowned Amer Fort, a UNESCO world heritage site. The leaders also inspected Hawa Mahal, City Palace and Sanganeri Gate. Earlier there were talks of a roadshow of Modi and Macron in the Walled City. They are also expected to visit Jantar Mantar and sit down for a talk. There is also talk of the leaders visiting the Rambagh Palace hotel.

The guests are likely to see the stunning Sheesh Mahal in Amer Fort, where the use of stones and mirrors and intricate carvings has given it an unique aura. Prime Minister Modi and President Macron are expected to visit this magnificent fort, built by the Kachwaha Rajputs in the 11th century. They are expected to visit Amer Fort between 3 to 5 pm on January 25.