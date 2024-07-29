Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiarajasthan

Kanwariyas heading towards women's bathing ghat forcefully dispersed by cops in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu

Some of the kanwariyas started creating nuisance while taking a bath in the 'kund' and were moving towards another 'kund' where the female devotees were taking a bath, at which point the police intervened.
PTI
Last Updated : 29 July 2024, 11:25 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Jaipur: Police wielded lathis to disperse kanwariyas who were allegedly heading towards a women's ghat in Lohargal Dham in Jhunjhunu district, an official said on Monday.

The incident occurred on Sunday night when the Kanwar Yatra reached the Lohargal Dham, they said.

Superintendent of Police Rajasrhi Raj Verma said the kanwariyas take the water from the Dham after taking a dip. However, some of the kanwariyas started creating nuisance while taking a bath in the 'kund' and were moving towards another 'kund' where the female devotees were taking a bath.

"Rajasthan Armed Constabulary (RAC) Jawans deployed there tried to control the situation," Verma said. But other kanwariyas also gathered on the spot, and the police wielded lathis to disperse them and prevent them from moving to the other 'kund'.

The situation was soon brought under control, Verma added.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 July 2024, 11:25 IST
India NewsRajasthan

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT