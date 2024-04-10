JOIN US
Homeindiarajasthan

Man electrocuted at Pokhran Railway Station in Rajasthan

The victim, identified as Jagdish, worked with a firm engaged in electrification work at the railway station
Last Updated 10 April 2024, 11:12 IST

Jaisalmer: A man was charred to death after he touched a high-tension electricity cable when he went on top of a railway coach to sleep.

The incident took place on Tuesday night at the Pokhran Railway Station in the Jaisalmer district.

Police said the victim, identified as Jagdish, worked with a firm engaged in electrification work at the railway station.

He was electrocuted when he climbed atop a train coach stationed at the yard tracks to sleep but inadvertently touched the high-tension live wire passing above it, the police said.

The charred body was shifted to a government hospital's mortuary in Pokhran for postmortem.

(Published 10 April 2024, 11:12 IST)
