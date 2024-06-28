Home
Man killed in accidental fire in Jaipur

According to police, the incident occurred late night Thursday when the victim Mukesh Kumar was in a car with three friends.
PTI
Last Updated : 28 June 2024, 12:23 IST
Jaipur: A man was killed after a weapon went off and the bullet hit him in the head here, police said Friday.

According to police, the incident occurred late night Thursday when Mukesh Kumar was in a car with three friends.

They were drinking while driving the vehicle and the weapon went off and shot Kumar in the head. His friends rushed him to the SMS hospital and left after admitting him where he succumbed to his injuries, police said.

It is yet to be ascertained how the weapon went off and who brought it into the vehicle. Further investigation in the case is underway, police added.

Published 28 June 2024, 12:23 IST
