Man suspected of spying for Pakistan's ISI remanded to police custody in Jaipur

<p>Jaipur: A man accused of spying for the Pakistani intelligence agency ISI was remanded to police custody for four days by a Jaipur court on Saturday.</p>.<p>The suspect, identified as Jhabararam (28), was arrested on Friday and was produced before a court on Saturday, where he was remanded to police custody till February 4.</p>.<p>Rajasthan Police's Intelligence branch arrested him for allegedly transmitting sensitive Indian Army information across the border and engaging in anti-national activities.</p>.<p>ADG (Intelligence) Prafull Kumar said that the accused was in regular contact with Pakistani handlers through social media and was allegedly lured through honey-trap operations and monetary incentives to share sensitive information.</p>.<p>Jhabararam was detained from Jaisalmer and brought to the Central interrogation centre in Jaipur for joint interrogation. On finding sufficient evidence, a case was registered under the Official Secrets Act, 1923, and he was subsequently arrested. </p>