Police constable commits suicide in Rajasthan's Pali

Jaipur: A police constable allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself from his service rifle in Audyokik police station of Rajasthan's Pali district, officials on Wednesday said.

SHO Pana Chaudhary said that Bharat, aged 32 years, was on duty last night when he shot himself at around 2 am on Wednesday.

The constable had a dispute with his wife Pinku, who is also a constable presently posted in Mahila Thana in Pali, she added.