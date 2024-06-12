Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiarajasthan

Police constable commits suicide in Rajasthan's Pali

The constable had a dispute with his wife Pinku, who is also a constable presently posted in Mahila Thana in Pali.
PTI
Last Updated : 12 June 2024, 10:22 IST
Last Updated : 12 June 2024, 10:22 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Jaipur: A police constable allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself from his service rifle in Audyokik police station of Rajasthan's Pali district, officials on Wednesday said.

SHO Pana Chaudhary said that Bharat, aged 32 years, was on duty last night when he shot himself at around 2 am on Wednesday.

The constable had a dispute with his wife Pinku, who is also a constable presently posted in Mahila Thana in Pali, she added.

The SHO said that the constable's body has been shifted to the mortuary of the district hospital for post-mortem.

A case of abetment to suicide has been registered against his wife and the matter is being investigated further, police said.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 June 2024, 10:22 IST
India NewsSuicideconstableRajathan

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT