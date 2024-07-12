Private university in Rajasthan's Churu under lens for issuing over 43,000 fake degrees

The SOG is investigating the Om Prakash Joginder Singh University (OPJS) University in Churu for allegedly issuing fake and backdated degrees to candidates applying for the post of physical training instructor (PTI).

The SOG team gauged something was wrong when 1,300 applicants applied for the year 2022 PTI exam with degrees from the same university. Ironically, the course at the university received accreditation only in 2016 and that too for 100 seats. And, only students enrolled before 2020 were eligible to apply for the 2022 PTI exam.

It was clear that the University could not have issued so many degrees to candidates when there were only 100 seats and also when the university started operating in 2013. The SOG found conclusive evidence of irregularities in the PTI recruitment exam of 2022.