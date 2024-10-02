Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiarajasthan

Rajasthan anti-corruption bureau carries out searches in disproportionate assets matter

Vijay, a promotee IAS officer, took over charge as Kota Divisional Commissioner last week. He had earlier served as district collector of Baran and Balotra.
PTI
Last Updated : 02 October 2024, 05:03 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 October 2024, 05:03 IST
India NewsRajasthan

Follow us on :

Follow Us