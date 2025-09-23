<p>Bengaluru: In what can be called as the final nail in the coffin, Manish Pandey was left out of the 37-member Ranji Trophy probables for the 2025-26 season on Tuesday.</p>.<p>Pandey, who was dropped mid-way through last season's Ranji Trophy campaign by the then selection committee headed by J Abhiram chose to look into the future, was also ignored by the new panel headed by former spinner Anand Katti.</p>.Ranji Trophy | Smaran bails Karnataka out .<p>Pandey, part of an all-conquering Karnataka side that won an unprecedented double-treble 2013-14 and 2014-15, last played for the State in the Ranji Trophy group game against Uttar Pradesh in November 2024.</p>.<p>As expected, Karun Nair returned to the fold after quitting Vidarbha following a successful two-year spell with the central zone side. Wicketkeeper Sharath Srinivas, who turned up for minnows Tripura last season, has also been named in the probables' list.</p>.<p>Yere Goud will remain as the coach, along with bowling coach Mansur Ali Khan.</p>.<p>KSCA also announced a 31-member probables list for Col CK Nayudu and a 46-member list for Vinoo Mankad Trophy. The senior women's T20 probables team features 30 names. </p>.<p class="ListBody"><span class="bold"><strong>Ranji Trophy probables:</strong></span> Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, Karun Nair, Devdutt Padikkal, R Smaran, Shrijith KL (WK), Aneesh KV, Abhinav Manohar, Nikin Jose SJ, Prasidh Krishna, Vyshak V, Vidwath Kaverappa, Shreyas Gopal, Macneil H Noronha, Vidyadhar Patil, Kruthik Krishna (WK), Hardik Raj, Shikhar Shetty, Mohsin Khan, Abhilash Shetty, Paras Gurbax Arya, Shashikumar K, Venkatesh M, Yashovardhan Parantap, Samarth Nagaraj, Madhav P Bajaj, Shreesha S Achar, Abhishek Ahlawat, Sharath Srinivas (WK), Kishan S Bedare, Manvanth Kumar L, Karthikeya KP, Monish Reddy, Shubhang Hegde, Adhoksh Hegde, Kumar LR, Sharath BR (WK).</p>.<p class="ListBody"><span class="bold"><strong>Coach:</strong></span> Yere Goud; <span class="bold"><strong>Bowling coach:</strong></span> Mansur Ali Khan; <span class="bold"><strong>Fielding coach:</strong></span> Shabarish P Mohan;<strong> Manager:</strong> A Ramesh Rao; <span class="bold"><strong>Physiotherapist:</strong></span> Abhishek Kulkarni; <span class="bold"><strong>Strength & conditioning coach:</strong></span> Irfanulla Khan; <span class="bold"><strong>Masseur:</strong></span> Somasundar CM; <span class="bold"><strong>Video analyst:</strong></span> Giri Prasad.</p>.<p class="ListBody"><strong><span class="bold">Coaching staff: Col CK Nayudu Trophy:</span> Coach:</strong> Somashekar Shiraguppi; <span class="bold"><strong>Assistant coach:</strong></span> SR Deepu; <span class="bold"><strong>Strength & conditioning coach:</strong> </span>Kiran A; <span class="bold"><strong>Physiotherapist:</strong></span> Vijay Mudgal.</p>.<p class="ListBody"><span class="bold"><strong>Vinoo Mankad Trophy: Coach:</strong></span> KB Pawan; <span class="bold"><strong>Bowling coach:</strong></span> SL Akshay; <span class="bold"><strong>Manager:</strong></span> SA Satish; <span class="bold"><strong>Performance analyst:</strong></span> Rajeev P.</p>.<p class="ListBody"><span class="bold"><strong>Senior women's T20 trophy: Coach:</strong> </span>Karuna Jain; <span class="bold"><strong>Manager:</strong></span> Sunitha Ananthakrishnan; <span class="bold"><strong>Physiotherapist:</strong></span> Padmavani; <span class="bold"><strong>Strength & conditioning coach:</strong></span> Kirti S.</p>