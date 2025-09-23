Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

Ranji Trophy probables list: Karnataka leave out Manish Pandey as Karun Nair and Sharath Srinivas make a comeback

Pandey, part of an all-conquering side that won an unprecedented double-treble 2013-14 and 2014-15, last played for Karnataka in November, 2024.
Last Updated : 23 September 2025, 14:23 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
Karun Nair 
Karun Nair 
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 September 2025, 14:23 IST
Sports NewsCricketKarnatakaRanji TrophyManish PandeyKarun Nair

Follow us on :

Follow Us