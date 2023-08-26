Rajasthan govt launches campaign to educate school students about 'unsafe touch'

Rajasthan's school education department on Saturday launched a 'Safe School, Safe Rajasthan' campaign to create awareness about 'unsafe touch' among students of government schools, an official said. Over 57 lakh students of more than 65,000 government schools were given training on 'Good Touch-Bad Touch', the official said.

In a statement, the department's Government Secretary Naveen Jain said under the exemplary initiative of the state government, special training sessions were organised in all government schools of all 50 districts on a single day from 8 am till noon on Saturday.