Rajasthan

Rajasthan govt took prompt, strict action: Priyanka Gandhi on woman paraded naked

The incident, caught on camera, was widely criticised by various political leaders.
Last Updated 02 September 2023, 13:21 IST

In the wake of a tribal woman allegedly stripped and paraded in a village in Rajasthan, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday said the state government took prompt action to arrest the criminals and announced to punish them after trial in a fast-track court.

The Congress general secretary hoped that the victim will get justice at the earliest and the perpetrators of this dastardly incident will be punished severely.

Seven people have been arrested and four others detained after a 21-year-old tribal woman was stripped and paraded in a village in Rajasthan's Pratapgarh district, police said on Saturday.

The incident, caught on camera, was widely criticised by various political leaders.

In a post in Hindi on X, Priyanka Gandhi said it is very important to take prompt and strict action in incidents of crimes against women and punish the criminals.

"The Rajasthan government has taken prompt action to arrest the criminals and announced to get them punished after trial in a fast-track court," she said.

In a video which went viral, the woman was seen being disrobed and paraded in front of villagers by her husband.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot took cognisance of the incident and posted on X on Friday night, that such incidents have no place in a civilised society.

He had said the accused will be arrested soon and tried in a fast-track court.

(Published 02 September 2023, 13:21 IST)
India NewsCongressIndian PoliticsPriyanka Gandhi VadraRajasthan

