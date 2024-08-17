Home
Rajasthan: Labourer swept away in Bhimlat waterfall

The incident occurred when he was taking a bath in the Bhimlat waterfall on Saturday morning.
PTI
Last Updated : 17 August 2024, 15:27 IST

Kota: A 24-year-old daily wage labourer was swept away at the Bhimlat waterfall in Rajasthan's Bundi district on Saturday morning, police said.

The victim was identified as Deepu Meena, a resident of Lakha Ki Jopndiyan, they said.

The incident occurred when he was taking a bath in the Bhimlat waterfall on Saturday morning. The police found his bag and other belongings on the spot, DSP Bundi Amar Singh said.

Upon receiving the information, the police reached the spot and launched a rescue operation. However, Meena is untraceable, Singh said.

Published 17 August 2024, 15:27 IST
India NewsRajasthanWaterfalls

