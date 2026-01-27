Menu
Rajasthan: Panchayat official caught red-handed while accepting Rs 20,000 bribe; arrested

An ACB team on Tuesday laid a trap and Meena was allegedly caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 in the name of Development Officer Piyush Kumar Jain, officials said.
Last Updated : 27 January 2026, 15:50 IST
Published 27 January 2026, 15:50 IST
India NewsbribeArrestPanchayat

