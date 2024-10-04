Home
RSS chief envisions advanced Hindu nation

The RSS Sarsanghchalak affirmed that India has perpetually been a Hindu nation and should be rendered more advanced, capable and robust.
PTI
Last Updated : 04 October 2024, 16:04 IST

Published 04 October 2024, 16:04 IST
India NewsRajasthanRSSMohan Bhagwat

