RSS chief envisions advanced Hindu nation

<p>Kota, Rajasthan: India has always been a Hindu nation and now it must be transformed into a more progressive, competent and formidable entity, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said on Friday.</p>.<p>He was responding to a query by a volunteer during an interactive session on the second day of his four-day visit to Baran in Rajasthan.</p>.<p>The RSS Sarsanghchalak affirmed that India has perpetually been a Hindu nation and should be rendered more advanced, capable and robust.</p>.RSS' centenary year aims to build a disciplined, strong Hindu society: Mohan Bhagwat.<p>On how to connect society with the RSS, he said one should transform strangers into acquaintances, acquaintances into comrades, and comrades into volunteers.</p>.<p>Bhagwat also participated alongside the volunteers in a tree-planting initiative outside the Shiv temple premises. On this occasion, 51 saplings were planted, with the volunteers pledging to nurture the plants.</p>.<p>In the morning, he visited the ancient Pyareram temple on Mangrol Road in Baran.</p>