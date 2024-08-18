Several hospitals in Rajasthan receive hoax bomb threat emails

Jaipur: Several hospitals across Rajasthan including five here received email bomb threats on Sunday which turned out to be a hoax, police said.

Bomb disposal squad cordoned off the hospitals to check their premises but nothing suspicious was found.

The emails had claimed that bombs had been planted under hospital beds and in bathrooms, police said.

Among the city hospitals which received threats mails are Monilek Hospital, C.K Birla Hospital, Manas Hospital, Apex Hospital and Rungta Hospital.

The police had not yet confirmed the exact number of the hospitals, across the state, that have received the hoax emails. But they said that five hospital in Jaipur reported to have received the threat mails.