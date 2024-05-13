Home
Several Jaipur schools get bomb threat days after scare at Delhi schools

Students and staff members have been evacuated, they said and added that police teams along with bomb and dog squads have reached the schools.
PTI
Last Updated : 13 May 2024, 03:59 IST
Jaipur: At least four schools in Rajasthan capital Jaipur received bomb threats via email on Monday, police said.

Students and staff members have been evacuated, they said and added that police teams along with bomb and dog squads have reached the schools.

"Four-five schools have received bomb threat. Police have reached the schools," Jaipur Police Commissioner Biju George Joseph said.

The threat was given by email and a team is trying to identify the sender, police said.

Published 13 May 2024, 03:59 IST
