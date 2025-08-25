Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiarajasthan

Shopkeepers 'thrash' devotees outside Rajasthan temple

A video of the incident, which took place at Sanwaliya Ji temple a day before, surfaced on social media on Sunday, police said.
Last Updated : 24 August 2025, 20:13 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 August 2025, 20:13 IST
India NewsRajasthan

Follow us on :

Follow Us