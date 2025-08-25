Shopkeepers 'thrash' devotees outside Rajasthan temple

<p>Jaipur: Some shopkeepers clashed with a group of devotees at a temple in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh district, police said on Sunday.</p>.<p>A video of the incident, which took place at Sanwaliya Ji temple a day before, surfaced on social media on Sunday, they said.</p>.<p>The video shows shopkeepers allegedly assaulting devotees outside the temple. This followed an altercation that arose after a devotee's bag went missing from a prasad shop.</p>.Rajasthan High Court bans use of 86,000 dilapidated classrooms in govt schools.<p>When the argument turned ugly, the shopkeeper along with others, thrashed the visitors.</p>.<p>Police said that no case was registered in connection with the matter.</p>.<p>A similar incident had happened sometime ago near Khatushyam temple in Sikar, where some shopkeepers hit a family who had taken shelter from rain in front of a shop. </p>