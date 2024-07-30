Two coaching centres sealed in Jaipur over lack of safety measures

Jaipur: After the tragic death of three UPSC aspirants at a coaching centre in Delhi, Jaipur's coaching centres have also come under fire and two of them were sealed on Tuesday due to lack of mandatory safety requirements.

In a sudden inspection trip, Mayor, Jaipur (Greater) Municipal Corporation, Dr Soumya Gujjar, inspected three coaching centres in Gopalpura bypass locality, which has seen a mushrooming of coaching centres over the years. Out of the three, two were found lacking in basic requirements.

“Coaching centre Gurukripa, which coaches students for NEET and JEE entrance exams, was found without a fire NOC and non-payment of Urban Development tax. The second coaching institute, Kalam Academy was found to have more students than it could actually accommodate and also no fire fighting equipment at hand. Both of them have been sealed for now,” Sita Verma, deputy commissioner, Mansarover zone, Greater Municipal Corporation told Deccan Herald.