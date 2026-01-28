Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Rajya Sabha, Lok Sabha pay tributes to Ajit Pawar

The obituary reference was made as the House convened, following the President’s address during the joint sitting of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.
Last Updated : 28 January 2026, 14:31 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 January 2026, 14:31 IST
India NewsRajya SabhaAjit Pawar

Follow us on :

Follow Us