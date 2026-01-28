<p>New Delhi: Both Houses of Parliament on Wednesday passed an obituary reference to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who passed away earlier in the day in a plane crash. The Lok Sabha also passed obituary references to former Bangladesh Prime Minister Khaleda Zia and five of its former members who passed away recently. </p><p>The obituary reference was made as the House convened, following the President’s address during the joint sitting of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha. As the House convened, the Secretary General laid copies of the address.</p><p>Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla read out the obituary reference as the House convened. “With a lot of sadness, I inform the House about the passing of Ajit Pawar. He served as a member of the 10th Lok Sabha from Maharashtra’s Baramati parliamentary constituency. He has been the deputy CM of Maharashtra for six terms and has served in the state Cabinet,” Birla said. </p>.Lok Sabha pays tributes to Ajit Pawar, Khaleda Zia.<p>In a condolence message, Birla said that the passing away of Pawar is “extremely tragic”. “In his long political career, he will always be remembered for his contributions to public welfare through cooperatives and the development of the state,” Birla’s message read.</p><p>The Lok Sabha also mourned the demise of former MPs Shalini Patil, Bhanu Prakash Mirdha, Satyendra Nath Brahmo Chaudhury, Suresh Kalmadi and Kabindra Purkayastha. The Rajya Sabha, on the other hand, made obituary references for former MPs L Ganesan and Suresh Kalmadi.</p><p>Several MPs expressed grief and shock at Pawar’s passing. Lok Sabha MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that it was very sad. “This is shocking news, our condolences to the entire Pawar family. I spoke to Supriya (Sule) and Sunetra ji,” Vadra said outside Parliament.</p><p>Union commerce minister Piyush Goyal said that he was praying for the family. “I pray that the family finds the strength to deal with such a tragic loss,” Goyal told reporters in Parliament. </p>