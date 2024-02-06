Rajya Sabha passes Bill to amend Water Act to decriminalise minor offences

New Delhi: The Rajya Sabha on Tuesday passed a bill that seeks to decriminalise minor offences under the Water Act of 1974 and preparing the grounds for exempting certain categories of industries like the green ones from statutory clearances.

The Water (Prevention and Control) Amendment bill, 2024 was passed by the Upper House following a brief discussion with the Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav observing that the new law would be in the line of “ease of doing business”. The amount of penalty varies between Rs 10,000 and Rs 15 lakh.

The Union Environment Ministry plans to do away with criminal prosecution of minor offences under four green laws for better and faster compliance. The laws undergoing modifications are Environment Protection Act, 1986; Water Act of 1974; Air Act of 1981; and Public Liability Insurance Act of 1991.