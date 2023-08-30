Raksha Bandhan 2023: Mouth-watering sweets to relish on Rakhi

Dry Fruit Ladoo: Make ladoos using a mixture of chopped nuts like almonds, cashews, and dates. Dates can act as natural sweeteners while nuts provide healthy fats and nutrients.
Credit: DH Pool Photo
Pineapple Halwa: Replace the traditional ghee and sugar with minimal amounts and use pineapple puree for a healthier version of this festive sweet.
Credit: DH Pool Photo
Rice Pudding with Almond Milk: Use almond milk and reduce sugar while making rice pudding. You can add cardamom and nuts for flavour.
Credit: Getty Images
Popsicles: One can try making popsicles from real fruit juices or purees, making them a relatively healthier option compared to some other frozen desserts.
Credit: DH Pool Photo
Besan Ladoo: Make ladoos from roasted chickpea flour, ghee, sugar, and nuts. They have a rich and nutty flavour, perfect for festivals.
Credit: Getty Images