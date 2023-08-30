Home
india

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Mouth-watering sweets to relish on Rakhi

Preparing traditional Indian festive sweets at home can add a special touch to your celebrations. Here are some popular Indian festive sweets you can consider making this Raksha Bandhan.
Last Updated 30 August 2023, 06:55 IST

Dry Fruit Ladoo: Make ladoos using a mixture of chopped nuts like almonds, cashews, and dates. Dates can act as natural sweeteners while nuts provide healthy fats and nutrients.

Credit: DH Pool Photo

Pineapple Halwa: Replace the traditional ghee and sugar with minimal amounts and use pineapple puree for a healthier version of this festive sweet.

Credit: DH Pool Photo

Rice Pudding with Almond Milk: Use almond milk and reduce sugar while making rice pudding. You can add cardamom and nuts for flavour.

Credit: Getty Images

Popsicles: One can try making popsicles from real fruit juices or purees, making them a relatively healthier option compared to some other frozen desserts.

Credit: DH Pool Photo

Besan Ladoo: Make ladoos from roasted chickpea flour, ghee, sugar, and nuts. They have a rich and nutty flavour, perfect for festivals.

Credit: Getty Images

(Published 30 August 2023, 06:55 IST)
lifestyleFestivalsRaksha BandhanRakhidelicaciesindian sweets

