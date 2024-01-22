Ram Mandir inauguration: What's open, what's closed

The Ram temple inauguration ceremony in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh today, has the nation watching. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and dignitaries from across political, entertainment, business and sports fields are in attendance. Track our live coverage of the event here.
Here's a list of what will be open and closed today on the pretext of the pran pratishtha ceremony:
Banks and insurance firms: Public sector banks, insurance companies, Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) and other financial institutions will remain closed until 2:30 pm. Reserve Bank of India (RBI) offices will also remain closed.
Government offices: All Central Institutions and Industrial Establishments and other central government offices will be closed till 2:30 pm.
Stock and money markets: The stock market exchanges will remain closed today. The money markets will also remain closed and there will be no transactions and settlements in government securities, foreign exchange, money markets and rupee interest derivatives today.
Courts: All 15 benches of The National Company Law Tribunal will remain closed until 2:30 pm.
Hospitals: The All India Institute for Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi will remain open reversing its earlier decision of announcing a half-day. Safdarjung and Ram Manohar Lohia hospitals have also decided to remain closed till 2.30 pm, however, keeping critical and emergency services functional.
Liquor shops: Seven states - Assam, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand - announced the closure of liquor shops today.
Slaughter houses: Slaughter houses will remain shut in three states - Chhattisgarh, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh.
Private and government schools: Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Assam, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan have declared a public holiday for private and government schools.
Colleges: Delhi University and Jamia Millia Islamia will remain shut till 2:30 pm.
Here's what the states have ordered for the day:
Uttar Pradesh - The state government, aided and private schools and colleges will also observe a holiday today.
Assam - The state has announced a half-holiday for all government offices and educational institutions until 2:30 pm today. The CMO Assam also ordered no sale of liquor and alcohol across the day, no sale of meat and fish up to 4 pm and no restaurants will not serve non-vegetarian food until 2 pm.
Chhattisgarh - Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai ordered that all state government and private schools and colleges in Chhattisgarh will remain shut today.
Delhi - Delhi government has announced half-day work for government offices.
Haryana - The state government has announced a half-day leave (till 2.30 pm) today for all employees of all the departments, boards, corporations, schools, colleges, universities of the state.
Madhya Pradesh - The MP government schools have ordered a holiday today.
Maharashtra - On account of the Ram Temple inauguration at Ayodhya, the state has declared a public holiday. The University of Mumbai has postponed the winter exams which were scheduled to be held today.
Odisha - The Odisha government has ordered a closure for half-day till 2:30 pm.
Rajasthan - The schools and colleges in Rajasthan will remain closed till 2:30 pm.
Tripura - Tripura government has declared a half holiday on the occasion of Ram Lalla’s pran pratishtha.