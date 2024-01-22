Ram Mandir inauguration: What's open, what's closed

The Ram temple inauguration ceremony in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh today, has the nation watching. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and dignitaries from across political, entertainment, business and sports fields are in attendance. Track our live coverage of the event here.

Here's a list of what will be open and closed today on the pretext of the pran pratishtha ceremony:

Banks and insurance firms: Public sector banks, insurance companies, Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) and other financial institutions will remain closed until 2:30 pm. Reserve Bank of India (RBI) offices will also remain closed.

Government offices: All Central Institutions and Industrial Establishments and other central government offices will be closed till 2:30 pm.

Stock and money markets: The stock market exchanges will remain closed today. The money markets will also remain closed and there will be no transactions and settlements in government securities, foreign exchange, money markets and rupee interest derivatives today.

Courts: All 15 benches of The National Company Law Tribunal will remain closed until 2:30 pm.

Hospitals: The All India Institute for Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi will remain open reversing its earlier decision of announcing a half-day. Safdarjung and Ram Manohar Lohia hospitals have also decided to remain closed till 2.30 pm, however, keeping critical and emergency services functional.

Liquor shops: Seven states - Assam, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand - announced the closure of liquor shops today.

Slaughter houses: Slaughter houses will remain shut in three states - Chhattisgarh, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh.

Private and government schools: Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Assam, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan have declared a public holiday for private and government schools.

Colleges: Delhi University and Jamia Millia Islamia will remain shut till 2:30 pm.