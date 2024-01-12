JOIN US
Ram temple consecration: Invitation extended to President Murmu, says VHP

VHP formally invited the country's president to attend the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya on January 22.
Last Updated 12 January 2024, 17:04 IST

New Delhi: A delegation representing the Ram Temple Trust on Friday called on President Droupadi Murmu and formally invited her to attend the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya on January 22.

The delegation comprised Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) working president Alok Kumar, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh leader Ram Lal and Ram temple construction committee chairperson Nripendra Mishra.

"Today, Her Excellency the President of India, Smt Draupadi Murmu Ji, was invited for the consecration ceremony at Shri Ram Temple on January 22,” VHP national spokesperson Vinod Bansal said in a post on X.

He also posted a picture of President Murmu receiving the invitation from the delegation.

"She expressed immense joy on this and said that she will soon decide the time to come and visit Ayodhya," Bansal added.

(Published 12 January 2024, 17:04 IST)
