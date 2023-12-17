Rape case against steel magnate Sajjan Jindal

Mumbai: The Mumbai police has filed an FIR against veteran industrialist Sajjan Jindal, the Chairman and Managing Director of JSW Group, based on a complaint by a 30-year-old woman who has accused him of rape.

The FIR has been registered under sections 376 (rape), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 503 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

The FIR states that the offence occurred in January 2022, at Jindal's penthouse located atop his company's head office at the Bandra Kurla Complex. The FIR was registered at the Bandra Kurla Complex police station in Mumbai on December 13.

The woman resides in an upscale locality in the Mumbai suburbs. Her statement has been recorded, and the investigation has commenced.

According to the FIR, the woman first met Jindal at an IPL match at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on October 8, 2021. Their next meeting occurred on December 18-19, 2021, at the wedding reception of NCP leader and former Civil Aviation Minister Praful Patel's son in Jaipur. Thereafter they were in touch over the phone.

According to the FIR, the woman sought a legal commitment and alleges that Jindal imposed himself on her. Following this, Jindal reportedly blocked her number, and his associates approached her with a proposal to withdraw the complaint in exchange for money.

According to reports, the woman has also alleged that the BKC police ignored her FIR filed in February this year, and she was compelled to approach the Bombay High Court. The court directed the BKC police to register the complaint.

Neither the Mumbai Police nor the JSW Group have commented on the allegations so far.