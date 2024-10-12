Home
Remark against PM Modi: Supreme Court to hear Congress MP Shashi Tharoor's plea in defamation case on October 14

As per the cause list of October 14 uploaded on the apex court website, a bench of Justices Hrishikesh Roy and SVN Bhatti is slated to hear Tharoor's plea.
PTI
Last Updated : 12 October 2024, 07:06 IST

Published 12 October 2024, 07:06 IST
India News

