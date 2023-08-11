Renaming three laws with Hindi names reeks of linguistic imperialism: Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin

In the crucible of history, Stalin said, Tamil Nadu and DMK have emerged as the vanguards against such oppressive “overtones” and that the state has withstood the storm of “Hindi imposition” before to safeguard its linguistic identity.

“…We shall do it again, with unyielding determination. The fire of resistance against Hindi Colonialism is ablaze once more. The BJP's audacious bid to supplant our identity with Hindi will be opposed resolutely,” Stalin added.

The Chief Minister’s strong counter comes days after he told the Union Government to “take heed of the growing resistance” on Hindi imposition and not to ignite the “embers” of the 1965 agitation in response to Home Minister Amit Shah’s remarks that Hindi must be finally accepted without opposition.

“We won’t be enslaved by Hindi,” Stalin had said, asking Shah to take note of vehement opposition to imposition of Hindi in states like Karnataka and West Bengal.

Opposing Hindi imposition is one of the founding principles of the DMK and its off-shoot AIADMK – both parties have been resisting every move by successive Union Governments to “impose” the language. Tamil Nadu is the only state in India to follow a two language policy of Tamil and English since the 1960s against the three language policy followed elsewhere.

In 2022, Stalin had taken strong objection to Shah’s statement that Hindi unites the whole nation in a thread of unity as an official language, saying the country remains India and not “Hindia.”