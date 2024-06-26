Reporter asked to leave courtroom during Rahul Gandhi's hearing; Prashant Bhushan decries lack of transparency

A reporter from legal news website Live Law was asked to leave the courtroom by a judge during a hearing of a plea challenging Rahul Gandhi's election as an MP from Raebareli, a move that sparked widespread criticism on social media.

The incident took place on Wednesday during the hearing at the Allahabad High Court, wherein Justice Manish Mathur, who was hearing the case, asked the reporter to leave.

"Aap [referring to the reporter of Live Law] bahar jaaiye aur wahan reporting kijiye apni," Justice Mathur was quoted as saying by the publication.